Allen Hurns becomes first Dolphin to opt out of 2020

DAVIE, Fla. – Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns is opting out of playing in the 2020 season.

He becomes the first member of the Miami Dolphins to make that decision.

The former University of Miami player, cited family reasons.

He released a statement on social media that read, “Definitely wasn’t an easy decision but I’ve decided to opt out of the 2020 season to do what’s best for my family and I especially with a baby boy on the way. I will continue to support my team and brothers across the league whole heartedly and wishing them the best going forward this season. All love.”

Last season was Hurns’ first with the Dolphins.

He had 32 catches for 416 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said, “I understand and completely support Allen’s decision. It wasn’t an easy choice and I know he put a lot of thought into it. He had conversations with the people closest to him and did what he felt was best for him and his family. I respect the process he went through and how he came to this decision. I wish him all the best and look forward to working with him next year.”