Flores fields Tua question, speaks about entire rookie class

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins were on the practice field on Monday.

For Dolphins fans, it was the first chance to see rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a Dolphins uniform, through social media video released by the team.

Head Coach Brian Flores addressed reporters on a Monday morning Zoom call.

He was asked directly about the former Alabama quarterback.

Flores politely moved the conversation from his quarterback of the future, to the entire rookie class.

It appears the head coach wants to give the rookie the opportunity to blend in with his teammates, rather than be singled out because he was the No. 3 overall pick and fans have high expectations of Tagovailoa.

Flores said, “We’ve got a solid group, they’re working hard the first week.”

While fans of the Dolphins may have big visions of Tagovailoa as the future of the franchise, it appears right now, he’s being treated like every other rookie on the roster.

Flores said, “I mean to speak about one and not speak about the entire group is, I mean they’re all working really hard. I think we have a pretty solid group.”

Flores added, “It’s a walk-through, anything past their height, weight, and speed, we‘re not really seeing them move, change of directions, really sprint. We’re not really seeing that from anyone in the group, including Tua. I think they’re all doing a good job, we have a long way to go.”

Flores was asked about Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson testing positive for Covid-19 and how that team has adjusted.

The Dolphins head coach said that the team does have a plan if something happens to him, as well as anyone on the roster.

Flores said that is an odd year and the team was going to have to deal with adversity.

Flores said, “These are the cards we’ve been dealt. We have to play this hand.”