Albert Wilson opts out of 2020 season

DAVIE, Fla. – Wide receiver Albert Wilson has decided to opt out of the 2020 season.

Wilson’s decision comes just one day after Allen Hurns became the first Dolphins player to announce a decision to sit out.

Like Hurns, Wilson cited family reasons.

Wilson released a statement on social media that read, “Not an easy decision to make... I’ve decided to opt out this 2020 season. It was a very tough choice but since the day I started playing the game it’s always been Faith Family Football. Because of this crazy time I choose to put my family in the best situation I see fit. I will stand by my teammates and brothers to support them 100% throughout this season and will be counting the days until I can join them again, 1 love.”

Wilson has been with the Dolphins for two seasons having previously played in Kansas City.

Last year, Wilson had 43 catches for 351 yards and a touchdown.