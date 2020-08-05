81ºF

Albert Wilson opts out of 2020 season

Miami loses two receivers for season

David Lang, Executive Producer

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2019 file photo Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson runs the football during the first half at an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Miami Gardens, Fla. Dolphins newcomer Tua Tagovailoa is starting to connect with his receivers. And for now, veteran receiver Albert Wilson said Wednesday, May 13, 2020 long-distance hookups with the rookie quarterback will have to do. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DAVIE, Fla. – Wide receiver Albert Wilson has decided to opt out of the 2020 season.

Wilson’s decision comes just one day after Allen Hurns became the first Dolphins player to announce a decision to sit out.

Like Hurns, Wilson cited family reasons.

Wilson released a statement on social media that read, “Not an easy decision to make... I’ve decided to opt out this 2020 season. It was a very tough choice but since the day I started playing the game it’s always been Faith Family Football. Because of this crazy time I choose to put my family in the best situation I see fit. I will stand by my teammates and brothers to support them 100% throughout this season and will be counting the days until I can join them again, 1 love.”

Wilson has been with the Dolphins for two seasons having previously played in Kansas City.

Last year, Wilson had 43 catches for 351 yards and a touchdown.

