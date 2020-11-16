Multiple Miami Hurricanes football games rescheduled because of COVID-19

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes schedule is changing.

The ACC announced on Monday that three games are being shifted because of COVID-19.

Miami’s game against Georgia Tech on Nov. 21 and at Wake Forest on Nov. 28 are being moved.

The Canes had several players out during last Saturday’s win over Virginia Tech because of COVID-19 and subsequent precautions.

Miami’s last three remaining games are now:

Miami at Wake Forest on Saturday, Dec. 5.

North Carolina at Miami on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Georgia Tech at Miami on Saturday, Dec. 19.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to play the next two weeks as scheduled but this decision was made in the best interests of the health and safety of all teams," said University of Miami Athletic Director Blake James. “The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our top priority and we will continue to follow the conference’s protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play.”