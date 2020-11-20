Miami coach Manny Diaz tests positive for coronavirus

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami football coach Manny Diaz has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Friday morning on Twitter.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Diaz wrote. “I am currently in isolation and feeling good overall. I will continue to work with our team virtually as we prepare for our next game at Wake Forest.”

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently in isolation and feeling good overall. I will continue to work with our team virtually as we prepare for our next game at Wake Forest. — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) November 20, 2020

The No. 12-ranked Hurricanes (7-1) next face Wake Forest on Dec. 5. Their schedule was shaken up earlier this week after Miami had several players out during last Saturday’s win over Virginia Tech.

The ACC announced on Monday that three games were being shifted because of COVID-19, including a game against Georgia Tech that had been set for this Saturday.

The Hurricanes’ three remaining regular-season games are now at Wake Forest on Dec. 5; against North Carolina on Dec. 12; and against Georgia Tech on Dec. 19.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.