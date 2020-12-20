No. 18 Hurricanes to face No. 21 Oklahoma State in 2020 Cheez-It Bowl

Jaylan Knighton of the Miami Hurricanes runs for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium on September 19, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes are going bowling in Orlando.

The No. 18 Hurricanes will face No. 21 Oklahoma State in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl.

The game will be held at Camping World Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Kickoff time is set for 5:30 p.m.

This is the first time Miami and Oklahoma State have faced each other since 1991, which is the only other meeting between the schools. The Canes defeated the Cowboys 40-3 at the Orange Bowl.

For the Hurricanes, they will set a Cheez-It Bowl record with their sixth appearance; Miami is 3-2 in their previous trips.

Miami enters the game following an 8-win season while the Cowboys come in holding a 7-3 record.