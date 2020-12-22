Dolphins CB Xavien Howard selected to start in 2021 Pro Bowl

DAVIE, Fla. – Not that there was any doubt, but the NFL made official on Monday what coaches, players and fans have expected all season.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been named a starter in the 2021 Pro Bowl.

For Howard, it’s the second time he’s been selected to the annual NFL all-star game. He was also named a starter during the 2018 season.

After 14 weeks, Howard leads the NFL with nine interceptions and ranks second in the league with 17 passes defended.

Since 2017, Howard’s 21 total interceptions are most of any NFL player.

No other Dolphins players were selected to the Pro Bowl.

Miami currently holds the final Wild Card spot in the AFC with a 9-5 record.

The Dolphins will travel to Las Vegas this week for a Saturday night showdown with the 7-7 Raiders, who will be fighting to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.