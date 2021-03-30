Last day to sign up for in-person participation in Dolphins Challenge Cancer is Wednesday

Miami Dolphins star wants you to join cancer challenge next weekend

DAVIE, Fla. – The Dolphins Challenge Cancer annual event is coming up, but those who wish to take part in either the bike ride or 5K need to sign up soon.

Wednesday is the last day to sign up for the DCC for those who wish to participate in-person.

There have been modifications made to the event this year, taking COVID-19 safety protocols into account in order to keep all participants and volunteers safe.

Those measures include proper social distancing, temperature checks, sanitizing stations, no family members or friends allowed and required mask-wearing, among others. For more information on the safety measures, click here.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer is in its eleventh year and has become the NFL’s biggest fundraiser.

This year the event will be held on Saturday, April 10.

There will be a 5K run/walk and several bike rides, including a 35-mile route from the University of Miami to Hard Rock Stadium.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.