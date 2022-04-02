Dolphins trade wide receiver DeVante Parker to New England

DeVante Parker of the Miami Dolphins in action against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are trading a former top pick to one of the team’s biggest rivals.

Miami is sending wide receiver DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots, Local 10 News has confirmed through a league source.

The trade was first reported by NFL Networrk’s Ian Rapoport.

The Dolphins are also shipping a 2022 fifth-round pick to New England and will get a 2023 third-round pick in return.

Parker was taken 14th overall by Miami in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Injuries limited his action with the Dolphins, but Parker did play 93 games in Miami, accumulating 338 receptions and 24 touchdowns.

Thanks to the additions of Tyreek Hill and Cedric Wilson, and the emergence of Jaylen Waddle, Parker’s role on the team wasn’t as integral.

The Dolphins now hold five picks in the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft; two in the first-round, one in the second-round and two in the third-round.