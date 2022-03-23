Dolphins make huge splash, acquiring electric wide receiver Tyreek Hill in blockbuster trade

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after catching a pass during the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS – Don’t look now, but the Miami Dolphins may have just snagged one of the most exciting players in the NFL.

The Dolphins are acquiring wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs, a league source has confirmed to Local 10 News.

Going back to the Chiefs in the deal are a total of five draft picks: a 2022 first-round pick, second-round pick and fourth-round pick, and a 2023 fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hill is expected to sign a four-year contract with Miami worth $120 million, including $72.2 million guaranteed, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

That deal would make Hill the NFL’s highest paid receiver.

A former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2016, Hill has become one of the league’s elite wideouts.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro has amassed 479 receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns during his six years in the NFL.