Free agent offensive lineman Terron Armstead to visit with Dolphins on Monday

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Terron Armstead of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Indianapolis Colts during a game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) (JONATHAN BACHMAN, 2019 Jonathan Bachman)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins will soon be hosting one of the biggest free agents on the market.

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead will visit with the Dolphins on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Miami has been looking for offensive line upgrades during the offseason.

Armstead, 30, would be a major get for Miami.

He is widely considered one of the best players to hit free agency this year.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Armstead has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the New Orleans Saints.

He was selected in the third-round (75th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

