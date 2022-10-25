77º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Miami Sports Pod: Dolphins win in Tua’s return, Cristobal says Canes need time

Will Manso, Sports Director

Tags: NFL, NCAA, Dolphins, Canes, Hurricanes, Miami Dolphins, Miami Hurricanes

On the latest episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 News’ Sports Director Will Manso discusses the Miami Dolphins win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, breaking the team’s three-game losing streak.

Manso gets into Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returning to the lineup after missing the previous two games due to injury.

Also on the pod, Manso talks about the Miami Hurricanes and comments made by head coach Mario Cristobal about the program needing time to build.

Watch the full episode below:

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Will Manso came back home to South Florida when he joined Local 10 in March of 1999. During his time here, Will has kept busy by working in sports, news and he's even dabbled in entertainment. He is now Local 10's sports director and also enjoys the chance to serve as host for special shows on Local 10.

email

facebook

twitter