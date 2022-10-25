Miami Sports Pod: Dolphins win in Tua’s return, Cristobal says Canes need time

On the latest episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 News’ Sports Director Will Manso discusses the Miami Dolphins win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, breaking the team’s three-game losing streak.

Manso gets into Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returning to the lineup after missing the previous two games due to injury.

Also on the pod, Manso talks about the Miami Hurricanes and comments made by head coach Mario Cristobal about the program needing time to build.

Watch the full episode below: