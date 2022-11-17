Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara wins 2022 NL Cy Young

Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI – Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara had an amazing season in 2022.

One for the books, as they say.

On Wednesday, he was recognized for his spectacular season with the highest honor Major League Baseball can bestow upon a pitcher each season.

Alcantara has been named the 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner.

“It has been an honor to watch Sandy every fifth day,” said Marlins GM Kim Ng. “This year, he emerged as one of the best pitchers – from his workhorse mentality to his masterful, dominating performances. From teammates to Marlins coaching staff and employees, to opponents, to fans around the world – so many watched in awe as Sandy assembled a truly wonderful season. We are excited for what the future holds for Sandy as he strives to fulfill his full potential.”

He becomes the first pitcher in Marlins history to receive the award.

The 27-year-old finished the season with a 14-9 record, which seems pedestrian when compared to his 2.28 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 207 strikeouts in 228.2 innings, which led all pitchers.

Alcantara also completed a league-best six games and held opponents to a meager .212 batting average over his 32 starts.

“I’m so proud of the player, and leader Sandy has become with the years,” said Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas. “It was a privilege to play behind him and have a first road seat to his amazing performance every single start. Sandy was must-watch national TV every time he took the mound because he wanted to finish the game every single start. I’m so happy for him and his family to win this award, and I hope is the first of many for his career.”

The Cy Young Award is voted on by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.