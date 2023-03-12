Hurricanes end up No. 5 seed in Midwest, will face Drake in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Head coach Jim Larrañaga of the Miami Hurricanes huddles with his team during the second half of their game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the quarterfinals of the ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 09, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The University of Miami Men’s Basketball Team is hoping to continue a strong regular season in the NCAA Tournament.

On Selection Sunday, the No. 14 Hurricanes found out where they’d be heading and how high they’d be ranked.

Miami will play in the Midwest Regional and are a No. 5 seed.

The Canes will face No. 12 seed Drake in the opening round of the tournament on Friday in Albany, NY.

The Hurricanes have never reached the Final Four and only gotten past the Sweet Sixteen once. This will be the school’s twelfth appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Miami finished the regular season with a 24-6 record.

Florida Atlantic University ended their own impressive regular season with a sparkling 31-3 record, sitting along stop Conference USA.

FAU will play in the East Regional as a No. 9 seed, facing No. 8 seed Memphis in Columbus, Ohio.