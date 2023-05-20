Heat complete 4th quarter comeback vs. Celtics, take 2-0 series lead in ECF

(Michael Dwyer, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, top, hangs from the rim after dunking against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals in Boston, Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON – The Miami Heat have taken a 2-0 series after defeating the Boston Celtics 111-105 in game 2 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat now have six comeback wins in this year’s playoff after being down ten points or more in the fourth quarter.

Heat center Bam Adebayo led the way with 22 points, 17 rebounds, and 9 assists, just one assist shy of a triple-double.

Jimmy Butler led the team in scoring with 27 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum finished with a game-high 35 points but went 0 for 2 in the game’s closing minutes.

Butler expressed his faith in the team and is looking forward to coming back home.

“We got some dogs and I love it,” said Butler in his postgame interview. “Guys never quit and we got so much faith in each other.”

The Heat bench continued to shine as Caleb Martin contributed with 25 points, a playoff career high.

The Heat will now return home for the next two games and look to take a 3-0 lead in the series.

Miami is currently undefeated at home (5-0) in this year’s NBA Playoffs.

Tip-off for game 3 is set for Sunday at 8:30 p.m.