‘Bring out the broom’: Heat fans confident that ECF ends in Game 4

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – Thousands of Miami Heat fans surrounded the Kaseya Center on Tuesday as the team moved within one win of advancing to the 2023 NBA Finals.

The Heat will host the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals Tuesday night where fans remained confident that their team will complete the sweep and advance to their 7th NBA Finals appearance in team history.

Local 10 News spoke with fans outside the Kaseya Center who are looking for Miami to get the job done on Tuesday night.

“I am hoping for a sweep. Bring out the broom. I don’t wanna jinx it, but I’m pretty sure Jimmy and the boys are going to do it,” said one Heat fan.

Local 10 News spoke with fans that flew in from Canada in hopes to witness history.

“We love the Heat culture (and) the player development,” said Sukh Kainth.

Local 10 News also spoke with fans visiting from Ukraine and the Netherlands that said they wouldn’t miss the game for anything.

“I did it before. I was traveling a few years ago through Chicago, and I did the same thing, just a last-minute ticket. So this is not my first time,” said one fan traveling from Holland.

The last time fans celebrated making it into the NBA Finals with only-in-Miami pots and pans was back in the COVID months of 2020.

If you want to see the action in person, prepare to pay up.

A ticket in the upper deck 300 level costs $350 or more. The lower bowl 100 level is currently priced $2,000 with courtside tickets going for $24,000 each.

Awaiting the winner of the ECF is the Denver Nuggets, who became the Western Conference Champions after sweeping LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on the road Monday night.

Tip-off for Game 4 is set for 8:30 p.m.

