Jimmy Butler: ‘I will be better’

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI – Heat star Jimmy Butler is taking responsibility to help his team bounce back in the NBA Finals.

In Game 3, Butler had 28 points, but was just 11/24 from the field.

Butler said, “I will be better because whenever I’m better, we’re better as a whole.”

Butler was asked about the big news about Lionel Messi signing with Inter Miami.

Butler, who is a big soccer fan, said, “A lot of good. He’s one of the greatest players to play that beautiful game. I’m so excited for the city of Miami to have a player of that caliber here... Now that he’s here, all the futbol/soccer fans from around the world will come here to watch him compete.”

Butler was asked about his Big Face Coffee, he said he would rate it 10 out of 10.

The Heat will look to even the series on Friday.

Butler said, “What makes me proud is these guys are never out of the fight. They’re so joyful because we’re in this thing together through good or bad... I’m proud of my guys.”

Butler added, “We’re going to get one at home.”