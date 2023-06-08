Heat fans excited for first NBA Finals game in Miami since LeBron days

Miami Heat fans were thrilled on Wednesday to have the NBA Finals return to the Kaseya Center. Some said they key to being a good fan was having style and white-hot energy.

MIAMI – Miami Heat fans were thrilled on Wednesday to have the NBA Finals return to the Kaseya Center. Some said they key to being a good fan was having style and white-hot energy.

“That energy, that red hair, that fire,” one woman said. “I had to dye my hair for the game!”

Others credited their strong shoe game, their longevity as South Florida residents, and their love of Jimmy Butler.

Some fans traveled from around the country and the world to see the Heat in person. A visitor from Paris said he had been following the team for 20 years, and was finally able to witness a Finals matchup.

Roger Mata, a longtime local fan, said he was happy to spend the nearly $1,000 for a ticket to the game.

“They’re the underdogs. It’s amazing they made it this far,” he said.

Ultimately they would go home disappointed following the Game 3 loss, but the belief and spirit in Heat fans is strong.

They know there is still a lot of basketball to be played.