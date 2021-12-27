This Week in South Florida complete episode: Dec. 26, 2021

Republican and Democrats from South Florida share messages ahead of 2022.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This Week in South Florida focused on the coronavirus pandemic and how the spread of the omicron variant is affecting patients, hospitals, and the travel industry.

Dr. Robert Goldszer, the chief executive officer of Mount Sinai Medical Center, and Martha Baker, a Jackson Health System nurse and the president of SEIU Healthcare Florida Local 1991, discussed the variant.

Stewart “The Cruise Guy” Chiron talked about the coronavirus cases’ impact on cruise ships and passengers. Henry Harteveldt, an airline industry analyst, discussed the flight cancelations during the holiday season.

As the end of the year approaches, South Florida lawmakers shared messages for Local 10 viewers.