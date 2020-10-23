Election deadlines: Last day to request mail-in ballot is Saturday

MIAMI – South Floridians have turned out in record numbers for early voting; many have already made their choices via mail-in ballots.

If you still haven’t voted, there is another week left of early voting in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties, through Nov. 1.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is 5 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 24.

The easiest way to request a mail ballot is either online at www.iamelectionready.org or by calling 311, according to Miami Dade County’s Supervisor of Elections.

The ballot must be received by Election Day, Nov. 3, and no later than 7 p.m.

Mail ballots must be returned in one of the following ways:

By mail via the United States Postal Service, but leave plenty of time to make it to the elections department by Election Day, Nov. 3. Mail-in-ballots are already stamped with pre-paid postage, so no postage is required.

You can also drop off your ballot at any Early Voting location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. via secure drop box.

