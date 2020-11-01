Last minute push: Sen. Kamala Harris stumps for Biden in South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – “The world knows, the nation knows, Joe and I know, that the path to the White House leads through Florida,” said Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris as she made three stops on Saturday in South Florida, two in Miami-Dade and one in Broward County.

Drivers lined up before dawn at the Florida International Campus, waiting for hours for the drive-in event. There was a big turnout from Alpha Kappa Alpha chapters, the sorority of which Harris is a member.

The stops were part of the Biden-Harris last-minute push in key battleground states before Election Day on Tuesday.

“There’s so much at stake, guys, so much at stake. Florida’s been so hard hit,” Harris told the crowd.

From FIU, Harris headed to Miami Gardens, where she spoke alongside State Representative Frederica Wilson and other South Florida public servants at Buccaneer Park, highlighting Miami Gardens as the largest Black-majority city in Florida and one of the largest in the United States.

From there, it was north to Broward County, where Harris was joined by Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and state house representatives at Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale.

Traveling next to Palm Beach County on Saturday, Harris told supporters there that “we are three days away from directing and changing the course of the history of our country.”

