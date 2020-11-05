Mucarsel-Powell ‘closely monitoring ballots’ after loss of 26th Congressional District

MIAMI, Fla. – Democratic incumbent Debbie Mucarsel-Powell had not been heard from after one of the biggest upsets in South Florida when former Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez unseated her by winning the election to U.S. House in Florida’s 26th Congressional District.

Mucarsel-Powell still hasn’t formally conceded the race, but on Thursday she did congratulate Gimenez, a Republican, on his victory in a statement.

In that same statement, the former member of Congress said her campaign was still closely monitoring the results.

"My campaign continues to closely monitor as all ballots, including potentially undelivered mail ballots, are counted in this race. Meanwhile, I want to congratulate Carlos Gimenez on his victory. I am committed to helping with a smooth transition process so that we continue to serve our constituents during this change . . .Although this is not the result we were hoping for, I am proud to have stood with you in this fight.”

She thanked her supporters and volunteers and said was the “honor of my life to have had the opportunity to serve Florida’s 26th Congressional District.”

Mucarsel-Powell unseated Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo on Jan. 3, 2019 and it was riding on Gimenez to win that seat back for his party. This particular seat has a history of flipping back and forth between Democrat and Republican parties. Democrat Joe Garcia lost re-election to Republican Curbelo after serving from 2013-2015.

Mucarsel-Powell was one of two South Florida Democrats who lost two seats to Republicans in Congress. Donna Shalala lost her bid for re-election to Maria Elvira Salazar.

Florida’s 26th Congressional District runs from Kendall to Key West.