Strong weekend storms expected in South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Thunderstorms overnight dropped more than 3″ of rain in Key Largo, while others were left completely dry. A similar setup is in place this weekend.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will develop in South Florida through the end of the weekend with extended dry breaks between. Some could produce very heavy rain and damaging wind gusts.

2 out of 4 weather radars in South Florida are down for maintenance this morning so we rely on satellite and lightning data to help us out. Check out the t-storms blowing up over South Florida overnight... Posted by Brandon Orr on Saturday, April 25, 2020

Our forecast models do not handle a setup like this very well. The next round of storms depends on exactly how the round before it plays out.

Despite this, conditions are in place for scattered t-storms at any time through Sunday night. Just don’t expect a washout.

To keep up with the latest storms with live radar and all warnings, download the free Local 10 Weather Authority App. It includes alerts for heavy rain and lightning approaching your location.

FREE DOWNLOAD - iOS | Android