Norcross: Hurricane Isaias is stronger on right side, good news for Florida

Hurricane Isaias has shown to be right-side dominant, with more of the bad weather to the east. That’s good news for Miami-Dade and Broward counties, not so much for Nassau.

See Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross’ latest analysis of the storm in the video above.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Isaias intensifying some but maintaining at a Category 1 strength this weekend as it moves north on a track near the east coast of Florida.

Coastal Palm Beach County is in a Hurricane Watch. Coastal areas of Broward and Miami-Dade are in a Tropical Storm Warning while inland areas of those counties are in a Tropical Storm Watch.

