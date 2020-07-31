New Hurricane Isaias approaches Bahamas, South Florida

MIAMI – The Bahamas is still recovering from Category 5 Hurricane Dorian. On Friday morning, the new menacing Category 1 Hurricane Isaias was east-southeast of Great Inagua Island, the second largest island in the Bahamas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects the storm to impact the northwestern Bahamas and coastal areas of South Florida on Saturday. This is after it affects the southeastern Bahamas before approaching the central Bahamas on Friday night.

“These are especially difficult days,” Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis told reporters during a news conference. “We need at this time the spirit of love and unity.”

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and it was moving northwest at 18 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he was expecting 3-4 inches of rain, so he was shutting down coronavirus testing sites on Friday. Miami-Dade will also be closing public parks all day Saturday.

“If we actually get the west side of the storm, we are expecting a lot less rain,” Gimenez said.

The storm already caused flooding and power outages in Puerto Rico and landslides in the Dominican Republic as a tropical storm.

WATCH AND WARNINGS

The hurricane warning applies to Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abaco Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahama, Bimini, the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, the Ragged Islands, Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador. A hurricane warning is typically issued 36 hours before tropical-storm-force winds.

The tropical storm warning, which means that conditions could worsen within 36 hours, applies to the Turks and Caicos Islands. The tropical storm watch, which means that conditions could worsen within 48 hours, applies to the east coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet.

Hurricane Isaias cone (NHC)

Hurricane Isaias (Hurricane Isaias)

WATCH LIVE: Tropical Storm Isaias satellite

LISTEN: Bryan Norcross Podcast — Latest on the tropics with Dr. Phil Klotzbach

FOR MORE COVERAGE: Visit our Local 10 Hurricane Page