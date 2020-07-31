91ºF

When is Hurricane Isaias going to reach Florida?

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

The times to be ready for tropical-storm-force winds from Hurricane Isaias.
Hurricane Isaias is forecast to bring effects to Florida this weekend. At this point, the southeastern coast of Florida is under a Tropical Storm Watch.

This graphic, with information from the National Hurricane Center, charts the forecasted times to be ready for winds 40 mph or higher to begin in your area.

Saturday morning appears to be the key time for South Florida if Isaias continues on its current track.

