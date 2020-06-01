80ºF

Local 10′s Hurricane Survival Guide 2020

From Your Weather Authority, Download and Save

2020 Hurricane Survival Guide from your Weather Authority
2020 Hurricane Survival Guide from your Weather Authority (WPLG)

It’s here. Local 10 Weather Authority’s Hurricane Survival Guide.

What’s included in the guide:

⇒Hurricane Family Plan

⇒Supply Kit Checklist

⇒COVID-19 Evacuation Shelter Protocol

⇒Tri-County Evacuation Zones

⇒Tri-County Shelters, including Pet Friendly Shelters

⇒Special Needs Shelters

⇒Plan Ahead For Your Pets

⇒Emergency Transportation Information

⇒What to Keep and What to Throw Out If the Electricity Goes Out

and more . . .

