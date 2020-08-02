Expect rain bands even as Tropical Storm Isaias moves away from South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida’s east coast is no longer under a Hurricane Warning, but as the center of Tropical Storm Isaias moves away from South Florida, we can still expect some rain bands and periods of downpours Sunday.

Local 10 meteorologist Brandon Orr discusses the forecast in the video at the top of this page.

“It’s going to be a breezy day, but I don’t expect any damaging wind gusts,” Orr said. “Just some heavy downpours at times throughout the rest of this afternoon.”

The tropical storm will also leave some moisture behind lingering into this week. For the latest forecast information, head over to our Weather Authority page.