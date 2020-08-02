Miami woman’s roof collapses while she’s sleeping in bed

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Sandra Guas describes what woke her up on Sunday morning. It was the sound of the ceiling collapsing above her bed and then the feeling of debris crashing down on top of her.

She said it sounded like a “big bang” and a “boom.”

“As I’m sleeping, all of a sudden the roof just collapsed on my leg,” the resident of a duplex along NW 12th Avenue near 105th Street, said.

Guas said an unaddressed leak coupled with rain bands from Tropical Storm Isais resulted in the ceiling giving way in more than one spot.

“It was horrible because nobody deserves this. I could’ve gotten hurt in my head or anywhere else. You understand me?” the frustrated resident said. “Look at this. It’s raining in here because it’s raining in the whole house.” Guas and her neighbor from the next unit said they have been dealing with the leak problem and rodent issues for some time.

“My concern is that I don’t want it collapsing on me because mine has already been leaking in here,” neighbor Mamie Wiggins said.

Guas is concerned not only for herself, but also her elderly grandfather who lives with her.

“If we pay our rent we shouldn’t live in this condition. We need, you know, we can’t be like this and now we can’t even sleep in here.”