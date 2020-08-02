North Lauderdale family homeless after heavy downpours destroy home

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Tropical storm Isaias may not have packed a powerful punch to South Florida. But it certainly left a big mark on one North Lauderdale home, which was unable to withstand the heavy downpour that came with the storm’s outer bands over the weekend.

The rain shower was indoors for the Desinor family. It soaked their furniture, electronics and more and left a trail of water just about everywhere else.

“I (was) just crying, my husband crying because now I’m thinking about my life. I don’t have a place,” Marie Desinor said.

On Sunday, a gaping hole could be seen in the ceiling of the unit the family rents. Underneath, they’ve placed a large bucket to catch water that is still dripping.

Some of the excess rainwater even seeped into a back bedroom.

“You see this? Water in the closet. Everything (needs) to go in the garbage,” Desinor said.

Most of their belongings had to be tossed out. And their electricity is now shutoff. Their refrigerator is off, so all of their food had to be tossed out. The dwelling has been deemed unsafe by city inspectors.

“What can I do, what can I do? I don’t know. I cry and cry and cry. Now this time I’m homeless. I am homeless,” Desinor said.

>A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. Click here for information.