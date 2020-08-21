Norcross: Tropical Storm Laura is ‘messy’ system; bad weather to extend far from center

While the forecast track for Tropical Storm Laura shows it likely traveling below much of South Florida, the worst of the weather is on the system’s north side, which means effects will be felt locally next week.

Tropical-storm-force winds of 40 mph extended 115 miles to the northeast of Laura’s center on Friday evening.

Bryan Norcross breaks down the latest on a disorganized Laura on Friday evening in the tropical update video at the top of this page.

Click here to see more about the latest forecast cone, which does include the Florida Keys.

