Tropical Storm Nana forms in Caribbean with 50 mph winds

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tropical Storm Nana has formed out of a disturbance in the Caribbean.

Located about 120 miles south-southeast of Negril, Jamaica, the system has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center, which declared it a tropical storm shortly after noon upon receiving data from Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft.

Those Hurricane Hunters were investigating to see if they could find a closed circulation in what had been previously called Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen.

“Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Nana could become a hurricane just prior to landfall on Thursday, the Hurricane Center said in a 1 p.m. advisory.

A Tropical Storm Watch has is in effect for Belize, Northern Honduras, Roatan Island and the Bay Islands of Honduras.

The storm poses no threat to South Florida.

Nana is the earliest forming “N” storm in an Atlantic hurricane season, breaking the record set by Nate on Sept. 6, 2005.

The next named storm, which could come from another disturbance currently brewing in the Atlantic, will become Omar. The earliest “O” storm was Ophelia on Sept. 7, 2005, according to hurricane expert Philip Klotzbach.

Advisory summary for Tropical Storm Nana

