South Florida flood watch continues into wet weekend

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A flood watch continues for Miami-Dade and Broward counties through Sunday night.

A stationary front continues to show no signs of moving yet over South Florida. This will spark multiple rounds of very heavy rain. Some will be slow movers.

Expect an additional 2-4 inches of rain area-wide, but isolated spots could receive much higher totals.

Downpours that hit during high tide could be especially troublesome for coastal areas. King tides are expected to fill drains during times of high tide and will not be able to drain rainfall as efficiently.

Upcoming high tide times for Miami Harbor:

Friday: 9:54 p.m.

Saturday: 10:18 a.m.

Saturday: 10:28 p.m.

The South Florida Water Management District has asked residents to “secure all loose outdoor items that may blow away and could clog storm drains and swells.”

Measures the SFWMD are taking include:

Lowering canals based on forecasts

Staffing pump stations and control rooms to manage water and ensure continued operations

Coordinating response with local governments and drainage districts

Monitoring and adjusting flood protection gates and pumps in response to the forecast and rainfall

Preparing to use projects and infrastructure to store excess stormwater

Check the Local 10 Weather Authority Page for the latest forecast information throughout the day.