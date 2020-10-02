78ºF

Keep your umbrellas handy through Sunday in South Florida

Betty Davis, Chief Certified Meteorologist

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A stalled front is lingering over South Florida causing scattered rain and downpours through the weekend.

Eastern areas of Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties are under a flood watch until Sunday morning, as bouts of heavy rain may cause localized flooding.

Expect low temperatures in the mid-70s and highs in the mid-80s.

