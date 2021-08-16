3rd tropical system forms, joining Grace and Fred

MIAMI – The Atlantic basin has gotten even busier, with a third storm churning and forecasted to become Tropical Storm Henri on Monday.

Tropical Depression Eight, as the new system is being called until it further strengthens, is passing to the east-southeast of Bermuda and is not expected to be a threat to Florida.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Fred is in the Gulf of Mexico and could make landfall by Monday evening along the Florida Panhandle.

And Grace, now a tropical depression, is approaching the southern coast of the Dominican Republic with a chance to become a tropical storm yet again later this week.

The good news for Florida is that Grace is tracking south of Cuba.

🌀 Good news for Florida! Over the weekend there were two possible tracks for Grace, either north or south of Cuba. We're able to pin down the forecast today to the southern track, away from Florida. pic.twitter.com/sXfmYNxlHQ — Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) August 16, 2021

Tropical Depression Grace

At 5 a.m. Monday, Grace was 160 miles east-southeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, moving west at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Haiti and the Dominican Republic are expected to get 5 to 10 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches expected across the southern terrain areas through Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said. That heavy rainfall may lead to flooding and mudslides.

Haiti is rushing to continue rescue efforts after Saturday’s catastrophic 7.2-magnitude earthquake.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Entire coast of the Dominican Republic

Entire coast of Haiti

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 24 hours.

Tropical Storm Fred

At 5 a.m. Monday, Tropical Storm Fred was 160 miles south of Panama City, moving north at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

It is expected to bring heavy rainfall and dangerous storm surge along the coast of the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend on Monday.

“On the forecast track, the center of Fred should move across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico today, and make landfall in the western Florida Panhandle this afternoon or early evening,” the National Hurricane Center said. “Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast before landfall. After landfall, Fred is expected to quickly weaken.”

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Coast of the Florida Panhandle from Indian Pass to Yankeetown

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/ Jefferson County line.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours.

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations.

Tropical Depression Eight

Tropical Depression Eight was declared formed by the Hurricane Center late Sunday night.

At 5 a.m. Monday, the system was 120 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, moving south at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Forecasters believe it will become a tropical storm with winds reaching at least 39 mph later Monday.

Its name would then become Henri (pronounced ahn-REE).

“A slow clockwise turn toward the southwest and west is anticipated during the next couple of days, followed by a continued westward motion on Wednesday,” the hurricane center said. “On the forecast track, the center of the depression will pass to the southeast and south of Bermuda during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm later today.”

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda.

Advisory summary for Tropical Depression Eight. (WPLG)

