Cool breeze! Here's what the air recirculation button in your car does

MIAMI - It's hot outside in South Florida, which means it's even hotter inside your car.

But oddly enough, many drivers don't know what a simple button could do to make things cooler on the way to wherever they're going.

The A/C recirculation button on your dashboard is the one with the arrow turning around inside the image of the car.

According to WXYZ, it's mainly used during summer, but let's face it, it's always "summer" in South Florida.

But it helps recirculate the air in your car that is cooled by the A/C. The longer it's on, the cooler your car will be.

If the button is turned off, you are simply using the air from outside your vehicle which is certainly a lot hotter than inside once you're driving.

