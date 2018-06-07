Drivers in South Florida face greater risk of having defective airbag, officials say

A deployed airbag is seen in a 2001 Honda Accord. The largest automotive recall in history centers around the defective Takata Corp. air bags that are found in millions of vehicles that are manufactured by BMW, Chrysler, Daimler Trucks,…

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Every day, millions hit the road in South Florida and many of them may not even be aware that their vehicle is part of a massive airbag recall.

Members of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and automakers gathered at Broward College South Campus Thursday morning, to warn people of the dangers of these defective airbags. The recall involves several airbag types, all made by Takata.

In Florida alone, there are more than 1.4 million cars with defective airbags still in need of repair.

“Miami-Dade County and Broward County, the rates of repair are lagging behind other parts of the nation," said Heidi King, Deputy Administrator at NHTSA.

So what is wrong with these airbags? The problem lies with the chemical inside the inflator, which inflates the airbag: it becomes problematic after years of being exposed to high heat and humidity.

In a crash, if the airbag goes off, the inflator can fall apart sending metal parts everywhere which can be life-threatening.

“So instead of a controlled, safe inflation of the airbag, it becomes more like an explosion," added King.

At least 15 people have been killed, including a man in Hialeah in 2016 and a woman in Orlando in 2014. More than 200 people across country have been injured.

The matter is serious, which why all recalled airbags will be replaced for free and the process is simple.

Here are the eight vehicles most at risk:



2001-2002 Honda Accord

2001-2002 Honda Civic

2002-2003 Acura TL/CL

2002 Honda Odyssey

2003 Honda Pilot

2002 Honda CR-V

2006 Ford Ranger

2006 Mazda B-Series

To find out if your airbag is part of the recall, check the VIN number of your car. Your VIN number is located on the left driver's side of your car's windshield. It is also located on your car's registration card. Then visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and type in your VIN number.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.