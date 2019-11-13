$75 Costco coupon found on social media is a scam

MIAMI - A $75 coupon for Costco currently circulating on social media sounds too good to be true, and it is.

The coupon claims customers will get $75 off purchases as long as they complete surveys and share the fake coupon with others on Facebook.

Users were also asked to provide personal details as well, such as name, address and phone number, KGO reports.

However, Costco itself made sure customers knew the coupon was a scam.

"While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco. Thanks to our fans for letting us know about this recurring hoax!" the company' posted to its own Facebook account.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.