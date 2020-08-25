86ºF

US consumer confidence falls for second month in August

Martin Crutsinger

Associated Press

FILE - In this April 1, 2020 photo, a "For Sale" sign stands in front of a home that is in the process of being sold in Monroe, Wash., outside of Seattle. Sales of new homes jumped again in July, rising 13.9% as the housing market continues to gain traction following a spring downturn caused by pandemic-related lockdowns. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday, Aug. 25, that Julys gain propelled sales of new homes to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 901,000. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
WASHINGTON – U.S. consumer confidence fell for second straight month in August as a resurgence of virus cases in many parts of the country heightened pessimism about the economy.

The Conference Board, a New York-based research organization, reported Tuesday that its Consumer Confidence Index declined to a reading of 84.8 in August, down from 91.7 in July.

The drop indicated that the renewed shutdowns this summer as virus cases escalated had weighed on the attitude of consumers.

Consumer confidence is closely watched for signals it can send about consumers' willingness to spend in coming months. Consumer spending accounts for 70% of economic activity.

