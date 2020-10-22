American, Southwest join parade of airline losses in 3Q

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 takes off, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Airlines are continuing to pile up billions of dollars in losses as the pandemic causes a massive drop in air travel. Southwest Airlines on Thursday, Oct. 22, lost $1.16 billion in the normally strong third quarter, which includes most of the summer vacation season.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DALLAS – Airlines are piling up billions of dollars in losses as the pandemic causes a massive drop in air travel.

American Airlines on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 billion and Southwest Airlines lost $1.16 billion in the third quarter, typically a very strong period of air travel that includes most of the summer vacation season.

Revenue tumbled 73% at American and 68% at Southwest, compared with a year earlier, before the global spread of COVID-19.

Combined with earlier losses reported by Delta and United, the four largest U.S. airlines have lost at least $10 billion in each of the last two quarters. It's an unprecedented nosedive that has caused the once highly profitable airlines to forage for billions of dollars in government aid and private borrowing to hang on until travelers return.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly urged Washington to approve more pandemic relief including a six-month extension of $25 billion in aid to airlines. Without it, he said, “we simply cannot afford to continue with the conditions required to maintain full pay and employment.”

Southwest plans to cut pay for nonunion workers in January and has demanded unions accept lower pay or risk furloughs.

Air travel in the U.S. has recovered slowly in recent months, and topped 1 million passengers on Sunday for the first time since March. However, travel is still down about 65% from a year ago. Business travelers, who fly more often and pay higher fares, have not made a meaningful return.

“Really the difference is going to be when business travelers start hitting the airways again, something that is modestly starting up but is nothing close to what we need,” American CEO Doug Parker told CNBC.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said recently that 90% of his airline's corporate customers are letting some employees travel, but only a small number, and business travel is down 85% at his airline.

The airlines have been cutting workforces by convincing thousands of employees to leave, and in the case of American, by furloughing 19,000 workers this month. The airlines are still hoping for another $25 billion lifeline from Congress and the White House that American said would allow it to recall the furloughed workers.

American, based in Fort Worth, Texas, said its loss after one-time gains and losses was $5.54 per share. That was better than Wall Street feared, as analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research forecast a loss of $5.62 per share. Revenue tumbled to $3.17 billion, above the analysts' prediction of $2.8 billion.

Dallas-based Southwest's adjusted loss came to $1.99 per share, also better than expected. Analysts had forecast a loss of $2.44 per share. Revenue fell to $1.79 billion; analysts predicted $1.68 billion.

Alaska Air Group Inc. reported a loss of $431 million. The Seattle-based company said that removing one-time gains and costs, the loss came to $3.23 per share, which was wider than the $2.86 per share loss predicted by analysts. Revenue dropped to $701 million, slightly better than Wall Street expected.

Earlier this month, Delta Air Lines posted a $5.4 billion loss and United Airlines lost $1.8 billion for the third quarter.