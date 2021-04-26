Stocks move higher ahead of a busy week of company earnings

FILE - In this March 23, 2021 file photo, the Fearless Girl statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District. Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street at the beginning of another heavy week for earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 added 0.2% in early trading Monday, April 26. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

BANGKOK – Stocks were higher in morning trading Monday as investors geared up for the busiest week for earnings so far this season.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% as of 11:32 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34 points, or 0.1%, to 34,078 and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%.

Small company stocks outpaced the broader market in a sign that investors were feeling confident about economic growth. The Russell 2000 rose 1.2%.

It will be a deluge of earnings for investors this week. Of the 500 members of the S&P 500 index, 181 will report this week. Ten of the 30 members of the Dow will also release their results.

The stakes are high for investors. With millions of vaccines going out daily and trillions of dollars worth of government-led economic support being paid out, investors have turned much of their attention to how well the global economy — and corporate profits — will do in the recovery. Corporate profits in the S&P 500 are expected to be up 24% from this time a year ago, according to FactSet.

Earnings growth is being welcomed by investors who have had to justify high stock values as many companies continue to emerge from a pandemic slump.

“From an absolute perspective, everybody’s expensive,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “Investors are basically saying we can live with that because they believe earnings are going to be even stronger than currently projected.”

About a quarter of S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly results so far this earnings season. Of these, 84% have delivered earnings that topped Wall Street’s estimates, according to FactSet.