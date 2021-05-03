Wall Street logs gains Monday on strong earnings

Specialist Peter Giacchi, right, calls out prices on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, in this Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, file photo. Stocks were solidly higher Monday, May 3, 2021, and investors cheered a strong dose of positive earnings reports as well as economic data that showed the U.S. economy is growing. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

U.S. stocks were solidly higher in afternoon trading Monday, as investors cheered a strong dose of positive earnings reports as well as economic data that showed the economy is growing.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.5% as of 3 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 297 points, or 0.9%, to 34,170, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.3% after shedding an early gain. The S&P is adding to its 5.2% gain from April, its best month since November 2020, when President Joe Biden was elected. It logged a gain of about 28% between November and April.

Among the biggest gainers on the first trading day of the month were clothing retailer Gap Inc., which jumped 11%, and flooring manufacturer Mohawk Industries, which soared 10.2%.

A mix of healthcare, industrial and financial stocks helped lift the market. Those gains offset a pullback in technology and communication stocks, and in companies that rely directly from consumer spending.

More than half of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported their results, which show earnings growth of 54% percent so far, according to FactSet.

“In terms of earnings, we're in a good place," said Hilary Kramer, chief investment officer for Kramer Capital Research. “The good news is that we're getting excellent guidance from these companies.”

Earnings have been solid, but the market still faces several key risks, she said, including a spike in COVID-19 cases in India shutting down manufacturing and commerce and hurting the global economic recovery, along with inflation concerns.

It's another busy week for earnings, with Merck, Pepsi, Colgate-Palmolive and CVS among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results. Investors will also get April’s jobs report on Friday.

