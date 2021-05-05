Ford is betting that solid-state batteries will cut EV costs

Ford Chief Product and Operations Officer Hau Thai-Tang is interviewed via Zoom on Monday, May 3 2021. Ford has raised its stake in a manufacturer of solid-state batteries a move that its chief product and operations officer, Hau Thai-Tang, says will strengthen the company's effort to increase the range and reduce the costs of its next generation of electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)

DETROIT – Ford has raised its stake in a manufacturer of solid-state batteries — a move that its chief product and operations officer, Hau Thai-Tang, says will strengthen the company's effort to increase the range and reduce the costs of its next generation of electric vehicles.

Ford, along with BMW, this week announced their investment in a $130 million funding round for Solid Power, a Denver-area company that is developing sulfide solid-state battery technology. Thai-Tang says the technology should give Ford the flexibility to either shrink battery sizes to make it less expensive to manufacture some vehicles or keep the same size battery and achieve a greater range of distance in other models.

Solid state batteries, with their solid ion-conducting material instead of the liquid electrolyte found in most lithium-ion batteries, can store more energy. This expands the vehicles' range from the same-size battery or allows for smaller batteries, which are typically lighter with a lower risk of fire.

At the same time, it's harder to draw power from solid-state batteries than from lithium-ion batteries, said Sam Abuelsamid, an analyst at Guidehouse Research. But the technology holds such promise, he said, that whatever company perfects it first could command a competitive edge.

The Associated Press spoke recently with Thai-Tang about the new chemistry and what it could mean to speeding the adoption of electric vehicles. The interview was edited for clarity and length.

Q: Why are solid-state batteries so important compared with the lithium-ion batteries now used in electric vehicles?

A: Because of the promise of much higher levels of energy density. For customers, that basically means they can drive farther with the more range. So as you get better energy and power density, the cells get smaller. That allows the vehicles to become lighter for the same range, as well as more space for people and their things instead of for batteries. And then, of course, cost. Being able to drive the cost-per-kilowatt-hour down will speed up the adoption of battery electric vehicles.

