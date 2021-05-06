More support easing vaccine patent rules, but hurdles remain

FILE - In this March 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and provided through the global COVAX initiative, is removed from a portable cold storage box in preparation for a vaccination, in Machakos, Kenya. France joined the United States on Thursday, May 6, in supporting an easing of patent and other protections on COVID-19 vaccines that could help poorer countries get more doses and speed the end of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)

GENEVA – France joined the United States on Thursday in supporting an easing of patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines that could help poorer countries get more doses and speed the end of the pandemic. While the backing from two countries with major drugmakers is important, many obstacles remain.

The United States' support for waiving the protections marked a dramatic shift in its own position, and many thought it could lead to a breakthrough, drawing cheers from activists and complaints from Big Pharma. Still, even just one country voting against a waiver would be enough to block efforts at the World Trade Organization.

With the administration's announcement on Wednesday, the U.S. became the first country in the developed world with big vaccine manufacturing to publicly support the waiver idea floated by India and South Africa in October. And the vocal support that followed from French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that countries were reassessing their positions.

Ad

“I completely favor this opening up of the intellectual property,” Macron said Thursday on a visit to a vaccine center.

Like many pharmaceutical companies, Macron also insisted that a waiver of intellectual property rights will not solve the problem of access to vaccines. Those protections give companies that developed vaccines special rights about how the know-how is used — and by whom.

Even if those protections are eased, manufacturers in places like Africa are not now equipped to make COVID-19 vaccines — so donations of shots should be prioritized instead, Macron said.

Many other leaders chimed in — though not all expressed immediate support. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio wrote on Facebook that the U.S. announcement was “a very important signal” and that the world needs "free access" to patents for the vaccines. But Italian Premier Mario Draghi was more circumspect.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the U.S. position “great news” but did not directly respond to a question about whether his country would support a waiver. South Korean officials say they ware also paying close attention to the Biden administration’s call but also sidestepped questions on whether Seoul endorses the idea.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad