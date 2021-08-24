Firefighters work to keep California fire from Lake Tahoe

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Smoke from wildfires in neighboring California blankets neighborhood streets in suburban Sparks, Nev., just east of Reno, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. The Washoe County School District closed all schools including those in Reno, Sparks and parts of Lake Tahoe on Monday due to the hazardous air quality. The county health district urged the general public to "stay inside as much as possible" due to conditions expected to continue through Wednesday. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)