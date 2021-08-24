Partly Cloudy icon
86º
wplg logo

Business

Sales of new homes rose 1% in July to annual rate of 708,000

Martin Crutsinger

Associated Press

Tags: Business
FILE - In this Thursday, June 24, 2021 file photo, a real estate sign is posted in front of a newly constructed single family home in Auburn, N.H. U.S. home prices registered the fastest growth in 17 years in May as a surge in demand for housing outstripped the supply. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, July 27 soared 17% in May from a year earlier on top of a 15% jump in April. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, June 24, 2021 file photo, a real estate sign is posted in front of a newly constructed single family home in Auburn, N.H. U.S. home prices registered the fastest growth in 17 years in May as a surge in demand for housing outstripped the supply. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, July 27 soared 17% in May from a year earlier on top of a 15% jump in April. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.