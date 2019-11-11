Amazon removes inappropriate kid's t-shirt from website

MIAMI - Facing backlash from the public, Amazon removed a child's t-shirt from its website that featured an inappropriate phrase.

The "Daddy's Little Slut" t-shirt from OnlyBabyCare had been on the site since June, but was only removed over the weekend after it went viral Friday.

The New York Post reports the shirt's description claimed it was suitable for "playing outside, birthday party, baby shower, baptism."

Amazon forced the third-party company to remove other items, although a "Black Guns Matter" hat was still listed on the site.

Amazon / OnlyBabyCare

"All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account." said an Amazon spokesperson. "The product in question is no longer available."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.