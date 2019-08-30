AT&T waives overcharges for Florida prepaid customers during Hurricane Dorian

Ferre Dollar/CNN

MIAMI - AT&T announced late Thursday night that the multinational company will be waiving overage charges to prepaid customers who live in areas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The discount applies from Monday to Sept. 8.

"We know how crucial communications are during this time, and we want to help lessen the burden on our customers, so they can take care of what matters most –- helping their families and friends," Kelly L. Starling, an AT&T spokesperson, wrote in an e-mail.

For more information about the company's response to Hurricane Dorian visit their site.

