Charlotte Russe announces liquidation, to close all stores

WILMINGTON, Del. - The news continues to gets worse for brick and mortar retailers as Charlotte Russe announced it is closing all the company's stores.

The popular chain has already closed its online store and will soon shutter its nearly 500 locations found in malls nationwide, affecting more than 8,700 employees, USA Today reports.

"Going out of business" sales at all stores will begin Thursday.

There are six Charlotte Russe locations in South Florida:

Dolphin Mall - Miami

Galleria Mall - Fort Lauderdale

Pembroke Lakes Mall - Pembroke Pines

Sawgrass Mills - Sunrise

Southland Mall - Miami

Westland Mall - Hialeah

Charlotte Russe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February, but could not find a buyer.

