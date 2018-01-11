Circuit City makes comeback, to return with online and retail stores

MIAMI - Years after going bankrupt, Circuit City is set to make a comeback.

The popular electronics retailer announced it will relaunch online on Feb. 15, with the company eventually planning on operating out of kiosks before opening showrooms.

The new incarnation of the company will also operate stores within other stores before making a leap to its own retail locations.

CNBC reports the company made the announcement earlier this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Circuit City originally filed for bankruptcy in 2008, and folded for good in 2012.

Company CEO Ronny Shmoel acquired the brand's name and trademarks in 2015.

